Blues and Golden Knights play in seeding round

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Pietrangelo, and many other pending free agents would have already cashed in at this point in the summer in a regular year. Instead, returning to compete in the NHL playoffs after time away represents a significant injury risk with free agency looming in October and the chance of something serious jeopardizing next season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, first in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEEDING ROUND: St. Louis and Vegas face off as part of a round-robin tournament including the top four seeds in the conference to determine seeds for the next round.

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

The Blues are 29-11-6 in conference matchups. St. Louis has scored 49 power-play goals, converting on 24.3% of chances.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas has scored 224 goals and is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 32.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 49 assists and has 61 points this season. Brayden Schenn has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists. William Karlsson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).