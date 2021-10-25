Blues beat Kings 3-0 for fifth straight win

Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Ville Husso stopped 34 shots in the Blues 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at Enterprise Center. It’s the Blues fifth straight win to start the season, a new franchise record.

After a scoreless first period, Tarasenko made some sweet moves to the Kings net and scored top shelf on Kings goalie Jonathan Quick to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. Tarasenko then scored on a breakaway in the third period to make it a 2-0 game. David Perron scored an empty net goal got some insurance. Husso getting his first start in goal this season stopped all 34 Kings shots on goal. It’s Husso’s second shutout of his career.