ST. LOUIS – The Blues scored the first goal of Game Six of their playoff series with the Minnesota Wild and rolled to a 5-1 series clinching win on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Nick Leddy scored in the first period to give the Blues the 1-0 lead. In the second period, as the Blues have done all season, they owned that 210 minutes scoring three more goals to build a 4-0 lead. Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play to make it 2-0 Blues. Tyler Bozak knocked in a rebound to give the Note a 3-0 cushion. Vladimir Tarasenko added another power play goal late in the period to make it 4-0 St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington stopped 25 of 26 Wild shots to get his third straight win in this series. Colton Parayko celebrating his 29th birthday today finished the scoring with an empty net goal. After trailing two games to one in this opening round playoff series, the Blues won three straight games to win the best of seven series 4 games to 2.

Next up for the Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs are the Colorado Avalanche. The series will begin early next week in Denver, Colorado.