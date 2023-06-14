ST. LOUIS – One day after the Stanley Cup Final ended, the St. Louis Blues announced two new coaching hires for the next NHL season.

Mike Weber and Michael Babcock will join the Blues as an assistant coach and a skills coach for the 2023-24 season.

Weber and Babcock were selected after a search led by Blues head coach Craig Berube. They join after the team parted ways with assistant coaches Craig McTavish and Mike Van Ryn in April.

Weber, 35, joins the Blues coaching staff following a three-year stint as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Rochester Americans. A former defenseman with the Buffalo Sabres, Weber he helped guide the Americans to a third-place finish in the North Division and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Babcock, 28, joins the Blues coaching staff after finishing the 2022-23 season with the Ottawa Senators, helping with game plan, pre-scouting and ice skill development. He is not to be confused with former Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup coach Mike Babcock.

Assistant coach Steve Ott and goalies coach David Alexander return to Berube’s coaching staff next year as well. The Blues are looking for a bounce back after ending their 2022-23 season with a 37-38-7 record for 81 points, their worst 82-game finish in nearly 15 years.