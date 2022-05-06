ST. LOUIS – Playoff hockey returns to St. Louis Friday night!

The blues square off against the Minnesota Wild at the Enterprise Center in game three of the best of seven series. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. and the Enterprise Center will certainly be rockin’ with Blues fans.

Goalie Ville Husso was spectacular for the blues in Game One. He made 37 saves in a 4-0 shutout win. David Perron had a hat trick in Game One. The Blues started the series on fire with a big opening game win to go up 1-0 in the series, but game two was a different story. Blues defender Robert Bortuzzo was hit by the puck in the side of the head while defending a shot in the first period. Bortuzzo left the game after that painful moment. His status is still unknown. Vladamir Tarasenko scored his 36th playoff goal as a Blue in game two. This puts him at second on the Blues’ all-time playoff scoring list. He trails only behind Brett Hull. Even though the Blues outshot and outhit the Wild in Game Two, they still came up short losing 6-2.

The Blues are looking to play a physical game going into Friday night.

“We just wanna play hard, and, you know, finish our checks, and, you know, try and wear ’em down. We know the series are long and every little bump, every little hit can play a role moving forward in the series,” Blues’ Tyler Bozak said.

Game Four will be played on Sunday at the Enterprise Center. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Game Five will be back in Minnesota on Tuesday. That game starts at 8:30 p.m. If necessary, Game Six will be back at the Enterprise Center on May 12. If the series goes to a Game Seven, it will be in Minnesota on May 14.