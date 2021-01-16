Blues buried by avalanche of Colorado goals

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, centyer, fights for control of the puck with St. Louis Blues left wing Kyle Clifford, left, and center Ivan Barbashev in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) – Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals to reach 200 for his career, helping the Colorado Avalanche rebound from an opening-night loss with an 8-0 rout of the St. Louis Blues.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen scored the 100th goal of his career and added an assist, and Nazem Kadri also had a goal and an assist. Philipp Grubauer faced just 20 shots in his 12th career shutout and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado.

The Avalanche entered the season with title expectations but had a lackluster effort in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday night. After a scoreless first period, their offense broke out in the second and third.

The game was forward Mike Hoffman’s first for the Blues. He missed the season opener Wednesday due to issues with his work visa. He had two shots on goal Friday night.

Backup goalie Ville Husso made his NHL debut for the Blues to start the third period after starter Jordan Binnington gave up four goals in the second period. Husso gave up four goals in the final stanza.

The Blues will look to rebound Monday in the home opener at Enterprise Center when the puck drops at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Sharks.

FOX2’s Gregg Palermo contributed information for this story