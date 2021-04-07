Blues bust losing streak behind Binnington, scoring punch

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jordan Binnington made 45 saves to help the St. Louis Blues snap a seven-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, and Jake Walman scored to give St. Louis its first home victory since an overtime win Feb. 18 against San Jose. The Blues’ last home win in regulation came on Feb. 2 against Arizona. The 45 saves were a season-high for Binnington, bettering the 42 he had at Vegas on Jan. 24 in a 5-4 overtime win.
The three goals were the most scored in a single game by the Blues since a March 20 5-2 win over San Jose.