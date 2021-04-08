Blues captain’s message helps a doctor win her own battle with cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A doctor fighting her own battle with cancer says that Blues Captain Ryan O’Reilly’s personal message helped her through aggressive chemotherapy treatments during the pandemic. The message could not have come at a better time for Dr. Colleen McAvoy.

McAvoy was diagnosed with cancer last summer. COVID-19 protocols prevented her from having visitors and she missed her husband and children.

The hockey team posted a video to their Instagram account in November of O’Reilly delivering the supportive message.

“Dr. Colleen McEvoy, you’ve dedicated your life’s work to fight cancer to support and treat those battling cancer. Recently, you have been a leader in caring for those battling cancer and a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now, our community joins together to help you in your fight with cancer. We know you’re strong and you have a wonderful family to fight this battle alongside you. On behalf of myself and the entire Blues team, we wish you the best and we will stand beside you as you continue your fight,” O’Reilly says in the Instagram post.

“I saw the video and I felt like a little kid, I was so uplifted,” McEvoy told stlouisblues.com. “A lot of people reached out and it was just really positive. His kindness and genuineness was really remarkable. It meant a lot.”

McAvoy was able to ring the bell recently at Siteman Cancer Center to signify the end of her cancer treatment. She was also the guest at the team’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” game on Monday night.