Blues deal Jake Allen to Canadiens

The Blues cleared the log jam in goal by trading away backup goalie Jake Allen on Wednesday. He was dealt to the Montreal Canadiens for a third round and seventh round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. The Blues will send the Canadiens a seventh round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Allen used to be the Blues top goalie until Jordan Binnington took over the top job and led the Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019. Allen played three games in the team’s recent playoff loss to the Vancouver Canucks, winning two of those contests. Blues President of Hockey Operations and GM Doug Armstrong said the trade was made to free up salary cap space, Allen would have made four point three million dollars next season. Armstrong indicated the team’s top minor league goalie, Ville Husso will join the Blues next season to team with Binnington in goal.