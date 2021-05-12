Blues defenseman Jake Walman out with confirmed COVID case

ST. LOUIS– Two days after saying the team believed Defenseman Jake Walman’s positive test for COVID-19 was a false positive, the club announced Wednesday that further testing confirmed that positive test, putting Walman in the NHL/NHLPA quarantine protocols.
Walman was previously vaccinated. He’s one of three NHL players listed as unavailable due to the league’s COVID protocols.
The Blues are in the final week of the regular season, with games at home Wednesday and Thursday night against Minnesota.
In 24 games this season, Walman has a goal and an assist.