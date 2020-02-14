Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has successful ICD procedure after cardiac episode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful procedure for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim. A statement from the team says that the procedure restores the heart’s normal rhythm.

A team of experts is taking care of Bouwmeester. He is expected to be flown back to St. Louis after being released by the UCI Cardiology Department. Physicians at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University will be monitoring his progress.

The Blues will provide an update on Bouwmeester’s status early next week.

Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench during Tuesday's game in Anaheim. Medical personnel used a defibrillator to revive Bouwmeester after the cardiac difficulty.

Fox 2 spoke with SLUCare cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim with SSM Health Group in St. Louis. He is not involved in Bouwmeester's case but he is familiar with the device placed in Bouwmeester's chest.

Doctors at the University of California-Irvine Medical Center performed the surgery to place an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in his chest to monitor and control his heartbeat. Dr. Lim says typically it's attached to the heart with one or two wires. It monitors heart rhythm and detects irregular heartbeats. If an abnormal rhythm is detected, it can deliver electric shocks to the heart to get it back in rhythm.

It is unclear what this will mean for Bouwmeester's career but for now, he's getting plenty of support from players across the NHL.

Meanwhile, fans can show their support for Jay Bouwmeester and his family Saturday by signing or writing a message on a special #19 banner. The banner will be at portal 15 until the end of second intermission.