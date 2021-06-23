Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announces retirement

FILE – St. Louis Blues’ Carl Gunnarsson is shown during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in St. Louis, in this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, file photo. The banged-up St. Louis Blues got more bad injury news Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with word that defenseman Carl Gunnarsson won’t play again this season and forward Ivan Barbashev is out at least six weeks. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS – After 12 years in the NHL, Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday.

He made the announcement on Instagram with two photos. One showed him as a young kid in his hockey uniform and the other was of him with the Blues after they won the Stanley Cup. He captioned the post, “From this —> to this. Sometimes dreams do come true. I’ve decided to retire from the game of hockey. I will be forever grateful for all the friends, fans, coaches, staff that has been a part of my journey. Thank you!

And of course my family. Thank you, I love you!”

Gunnarsson was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2007. In 2014 he joined the Blues.

He was a part of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup Championship team. The only goal he ever scored in the playoffs was in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. The goal was scored at 3:51 into overtime. This tied the series 1-1 against the Bruins.

He left a farewell to hockey and the St. Louis Blues fans on the team website. It read in part,

The bonds created between teammates is something you can’t find anywhere else and is the thing I’m gonna miss the most now that I’ve decided to retire. As I hang up my skates for the last time I’m not sure what the future holds for me. But I know I’ll love the game of hockey, no matter how hard she makes it. So I’d like to thank her, the game of hockey, for letting me love her and for all that she has given. I’d like to thank all the fans, friends, staff, coaches, teammates and everyone I’ve crossed paths with during my time with her. And to my family – none of this would’ve been possible without you. I love you.

One of the best teammates ever! You made us believe with that OT goal in Game 2! Will never forget that moment & more together! Our battles in practice like we were 2 young guys trying to make an impression! Loved every minute of it! Enjoy retirement & take care of your family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bXb6Bkd9jo — David Perron (@DP_57) June 23, 2021

Blues winger David Perron played one season first met up in St. Louis with Gunnarsson in the 2016-2017 season. After playing one season with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2017 to 2018. He came back to St. Louis after that and won the cup with Gunnarsson.

Perron tweeted a message to the newly retired defenseman saying that he will never forget their time together.

