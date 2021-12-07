Blues down to 17 skaters due to injuries and COVID protocols

ST. LOUIS – Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 7-3-1 on their home ice. St. Louis ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

The Panthers have gone 3-3-3 away from home. Florida averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

Ville Husso faced 51 shots Sunday against the Panthers and made a career-high 48 saves in his second consecutive start while Jordan Binnington has been on the COVID-19 list.

Center Robert Thomas will be out Tuesday due to a lower-body injury.

“It’s a lingering thing,” Berube said. “(It’s) been going on for a little bit but he’s fought through it. Now it’s time he needs some rest.”

This puts the Blues at just 17 skaters.

Other players that are out include David Perron, Tyler Bozak, James Neal, Klim Kostin, and Justin Faulk.