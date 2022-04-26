DENVER, Co — The Blues nearly completed a dramatic comeback before falling to the central-division-leading Avalanche 5-3 Tuesday night.

Despite falling to a 3-0 deficit early, the Blues battled back with the help of two goals from Ryan O’Reilly.

With the score at 4-3 late in the third period, the Avalanche capitalized on a well-played faceoff to grab an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

The Blues play their final regular-season game in a home matchup on Friday, April 29, against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.