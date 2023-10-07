The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their pre season with a solid 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. Robert Thomas led the way with two goals. Nikita Alexandrov, Mackenzie MacEachern and Jake Neighbours also scored in the victory. The Blues finish the pre season schedule with a record of 4-2-2.

The 2023-24 NHL regular season starts on Thursday, October 12 for the Blues. They open the season in Dallas against the Stars. The Blues home opener is next Saturday, October 14 when they host the Seattle Kraken.