CALGARY, Canada (KTVI) – Joel Hofer was back in net and Jake Neighbours was back in his hometown.

It all added up to a crisp Blues win in Calgary.

Hofer stopped 26 shots to pick up his first NHL shutout as the Blues won 3-0. Kasperi Kapanen scored a short-handed goal, Oskar Sundqvist added an empty net goal, and Nick Leddy buried the other one.

The Blues have beaten Calgary 9 times in their last 11 meetings.

The Blues will play in Vancouver on Friday night, Oct. 27.