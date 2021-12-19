Blues fans delighted by holiday movies doppelganger video

Ice is resurfaced just before the start of an NHL hockey game at Enterprise Center. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues treated fans to an amusing holiday-themed video during a lull in Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Fans at the Enterprise Center were shown on the big board side-by-side with their “Holiday Character” lookalikes during a TV timeout in the second period. The Blues camera crew matched fans in the crowd with characters like Ralphie from “A Christmas Story,” Scott Calvin from “The Santa Clause,” and The Grinch.

TikTok user @landthatjob posted the video, which has more than 2.5 million likes and has been shared across social media.