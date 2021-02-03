Blues fans ready to return to the Enterprise Center with increased capacity

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis hockey fans are thrilled the Blues are back on the ice. But they’re even more excited to see their team play in-person as more fans were allowed at the Enterprise Center for Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

“It’s like a reawakening of Blues hockey and our connection with our fans and the community,” said Blues Chairman Tom Stillman.

Nearly everything has changed because of the pandemic. One thing that hasn’t? The passion Blues fans have for their team.

“I think the Blues are the city of St. Louis, after the cup win and being down here to experience all that,” said Cody Meyers.

Thanks to the success of the team’s implementation of local and NHL protocols during their first homestand they’ve increased attendance capacity. Now, 1,400 fans were able to enjoy Tuesday night’s action on the ice.

“300 to 1400 is a pretty good jump. So hopefully it continues to climb until we’re back to where we used to be,” Meyers said.

Along with spaced out seating, fans will notice changes to their gameday experience. Tickets are mobile only. Face coverings must be worn at all times, bags are no longer permitted, and the Enterprise Center is now a cash-free environment. It may sound like a lot, but they’re small sacrifices for a night of live hockey and staying safe.

“They sent out emails and texts out telling you all the places you can go to wash your hands. ‘Keep your mask on.’ Everything that you’re supposed to do,” said fan Jake Scalon.

Could we see more fans in attendance? It’s a possibility, says Stillman.

“We have to show the health authorities that we’re going to do what we say we’re going to do and follow their rules,” he said. “I think if we prove ourselves, that makes our case that much better to get more fans.”

A limited number of tickets were sold to season ticket holders via a pre-sale. The Blues will continue to invite frontline health care workers to each home game.

