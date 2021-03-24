Blues fans ruminate on the shocking death of Bobby Plager

St. Louis Blues

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Bobby Plager was more than a beloved hockey player. Fans say the Ontario native embraced the St. Louis community in a way that led to them embracing him. 

St. Louisans who met Plager remember his humor, kindness, and generosity. Most would even describe no. 5 as a friend.

People at the Centene Community Ice Center would frequently see Plager around the rinks. He was watching practices and games, sharing hockey history and stories with players and coaches.

High school hockey player Tyler Catalano said Plager was a positive force.

“Telling us his experience, making us laugh; just an all-around good guy,” Catalano said.

It’s difficult for folks to find just the right words that describe how important he was to the sport.

“It’s a big loss for the hockey community in St. Louis,” hockey coach Jeff Lovecchi said. “It’s a sad day.”

Bobby’s Place Bar and Grill in Valley Park closed early as soon as workers learned of the tragic news.

“He was hardcore Blues and really St. Louis,” owner Tom Maurer said.

The walls of the establishment are covered with photos of Bobby Plager and his two brothers, Barclay and Bill. All three played for the Blues at the same time.

One of the owners said he came in frequently to talk to customers, families, and kids who played the game. Bobby Plager never met a stranger.

“Just a great human,” Maurer said. “One of those guys you don’t replace. You just treasure the time you had with him.”

At OB Clark in Brentwood, hockey fans shared their fond memories of the once bruising defenseman. They believe Bobby probably rejoiced the loudest when the Blues finally won a Stanley Cup.

“He took that it was almost like he won it too, and I love that, that kind of energy,” said fan Andrew Foley.

He’s a man who will live on in the hearts of so many people.

“He was a gentleman. He was an everyman’s guy,” Chris Desloge said. “You could meet him and have a conversation with him no matter who you were, he was just one of those fabulous folks.”

One woman who knew him well told me how he loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

“You could just see his love for the city,” Blues fan Alec Hernandez said.

He drove to the Enterprise Center after learning about Plager’s death. Hernandez left behind a note he wrote on a St. Louis Blues calendar from the Stanley Cup championship season, thanking Plager for his contributions to St. Louis. 

“We lost a great guy today,” said Blues fan Terry Mueller. She left behind flowers outside the Enterprise Center and hopes the Blues will find a way to honor Plager’s memory during their next home game.

Hocky fan Brad Lorenz came to the Enterprise Center to reflect on the times he met Plager.  

“I just wanted to pay my respects to the ultimate Blue,” he said.  

“There was no greater representative of the St. Louis Blues or a greater representative of sports in the St. Louis Community,” said Tim Moore, president of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. 

Plager was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. 

“I saw how kind and gentle he was and how devoted he was to the St. Louis community,” said Moore. “He was always there for anybody who asked.” 

The cause of Plager’s death has not yet been released. He was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 near the Tower Grove overpass. 

Plager was 78.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News