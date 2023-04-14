ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their 2022-23 season with a shutout road loss Thursday, paving the way for their worst full-season finish in 15 years.

The Blues ended their season with a 37-38-7 record for 81 points, missing the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years. It’s the team’s worst 82-game finish since the 2007-08 campaign, which led to a 33-36-13 record and 79.

The Blues dropped 28 points in the regular-season standings from last year, which resulted in 107 points and a second-round playoff battle. St. Louis finished the season with the NHL’s 10th worst record, slightly improving their lottery odds for the upcoming draft.

The 2022-23 season proved largely disappointing compared to others under Tom Stillman’s ownership. The Blues dropped eight consecutive games after opening the season with three straight victories, and they never had control of a playoff seed past November.

Head coach Craig Berube questioned the effort of players after several losses throughout the season. The Blues moved longtime stars Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly at the deadline, though earned first-round picks in dealing both.

Jordan Binnington, though a critical part of many victories, will seek a bounce back next year from some career-worst goalie ratios (.894 save percentage and 3.31 goals against average). He also ended up with a suspension from an altercation with the Minnesota Wild last month.

Jordan Kyrou led the Blues with 73 points (37 goals and 36 assists) in 79 games. Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk were the only two skaters with perfect attendance this year.

A few NHL make-up games are being held Friday before NHL playoffs likely start Sunday. The NHL is finalizing first-round playoff schedules.