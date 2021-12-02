Blues goalie Binnington placed in COVID-19 protocols

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington sprays water from his bottle during a timeout in the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS – The Blues placed goalie Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocols Thursday morning.

Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has also recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Lindgren, 27, has dressed in 10 games with Springfield this season, posting an 8-1-1 record along with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

Binnington, 28, has posted a 8-5-3 record, including a 2.80 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 16 starts this season.

It is unknown at this time when Binnington will return to the lineup.

The Blues play the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday at 6 p.m.