Blues hire Jim Montgomery as assistant months after Stars firing

The St. Louis Blues have hired Jim Montgomery as an assistant 10 months after he was fired as coach of the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct.

Montgomery agreed to a two-year contract to join coach Craig Berube’s staff. Montgomery’s Stars lost to Berube’s Blues in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

The Stars replaced Montgomery in December with interim coach Rick Bowness and have reached the Stanley Cup Final.

This is the 51-year-old Montgomery’s first NHL assistant job after jumping from his playing days to the college ranks for coaching.

Montgomery played one season for the Blues in the mid-1990s.

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press