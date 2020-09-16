Blues hire Montgomery as assistant months after Stars firing

FILE- In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery, center rear, watches play against the Nashville Predators during the third period of Game 4 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Dallas. The St. Louis Blues have hired Jim Montgomery as an assistant 10 months after he was fired as coach of the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The St. Louis Blues have hired Jim Montgomery as an assistant 10 months after he was fired as coach of the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct. Montgomery agreed to a two-year contract to join coach Craig Berube’s staff. Montgomery’s Stars lost to Berube’s Blues in the second round of the 2019 playoffs. The Stars replaced Montgomery in December with interim coach Rick Bowness and have reached the Stanley Cup Final. This is the 51-year-old Montgomery’s first NHL assistant job after jumping from his playing days to the college ranks for coaching. Montgomery played one season for the Blues in the mid-1990s.

  • FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Dallas Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness yells from the bench as they played the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas. The 65-year-old Dallas Stars coach is hockey’s version of Kevin Bacon in that he’s got some connection to almost everyone, and for the first time, he’s leading a team that’s now six wins away from the Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
