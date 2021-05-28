Blues’ Jaden Schwartz could make move this offseason

ST. LOUIS – There are a lot of questions this summer for the Blues as far as unrestricted free agents go.

Jaden Schwartz may hit the market at the age of 28. He’s going to want a big deal, probably around $6 million per season for 5 or 6 years.

This may be too steep for the Blues’ liking.

“I think Schwartz is a player that we talked to before the season and he was very adamant that he was comfortable waiting, and I understood that. He was going through a lot of things personally, and now we have until the end of July to figure out if this relationship is going to continue,” Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong said.

The offseason will be an important one for the club, which still believes it is in a window to compete for the Stanley Cup. Nine players are in various forms of free agency. The Blues will lose talent to the Seattle Kraken in the July expansion draft. There’s the unknown of what the salary cap will look like and where league revenues will stand after playing an abbreviated season at less than full capacity.

During the “end of season” news conference on Wednesday, Armstrong said he wasn’t aware of any players currently scheduled for offseason surgery. Players like Colton Parayako, who missed time with back issues this season, and Vladimir Tarasenko, who returned after offseason shoulder surgery are among a handful of this season’s walking wounded who will look to fully recover and be ready for 2021-2022.