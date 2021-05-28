Blues’ Jaden Schwartz could make move this offseason

St. Louis Blues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – There are a lot of questions this summer for the Blues as far as unrestricted free agents go.

Jaden Schwartz may hit the market at the age of 28. He’s going to want a big deal, probably around $6 million per season for 5 or 6 years.

This may be too steep for the Blues’ liking.

“I think Schwartz is a player that we talked to before the season and he was very adamant that he was comfortable waiting, and I understood that. He was going through a lot of things personally, and now we have until the end of July to figure out if this relationship is going to continue,” Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong said.

The offseason will be an important one for the club, which still believes it is in a window to compete for the Stanley Cup. Nine players are in various forms of free agency. The Blues will lose talent to the Seattle Kraken in the July expansion draft. There’s the unknown of what the salary cap will look like and where league revenues will stand after playing an abbreviated season at less than full capacity.

During the “end of season” news conference on Wednesday, Armstrong said he wasn’t aware of any players currently scheduled for offseason surgery. Players like Colton Parayako, who missed time with back issues this season, and Vladimir Tarasenko, who returned after offseason shoulder surgery are among a handful of this season’s walking wounded who will look to fully recover and be ready for 2021-2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News