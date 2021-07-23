Blues land Russian winger Pavel Buchnevich in deal for Sammy Blais

New York Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich skates during warm ups before and NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

ST. LOUIS–The offseason reshaping of the St. Louis Blues roster took a big step Friday with news that the club has acquired winger Pavel Buchnevich in a trade with the New York Rangers which sends forward Sammy Blais and a 2022 second round draft pick to the Big Apple.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was first to report the news.

Buchnevich, 26, is a restricted free agent. He scored 20 goals this past season and 28 assists for a career-high 48 points.

His agent told the New York Post Wednesday that Buchnevich preferred to stay in New York. “Buchnevich is easily the Rangers’ most valuable asset at the moment, which means he’ll either be signed to a long-term deal or he’ll be at the heart of a major trade, the Post’s Mollie Walker reported earlier this week.

In four seasons in St. Louis, Blais scored 17 goals and had 18 assists.