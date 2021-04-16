Blues legend Bobby Plager lies in state on the ice at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – Hockey fans said goodbye to beloved former St. Louis Blues player Bobby Plager at a ‘Celebration of Life’ event Friday at Enterprise Center.

Plager died March 24 of heart problems while driving on Interstate 64. He was 78.

People began arriving at Enterprise Center almost three hours before the memorial was set to begin.

“Didn’t want to miss it all,” said John Wilde, who was first in line.

Inside, Plager’s casket was placed at center ice and surrounded by yellow flowers.

Bobby Plager loved St. Louis and St. Louis will always love Bobby Plager 💙 pic.twitter.com/iwidPk0rt0 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 17, 2021

Jay Lottes, who’s followed the Blues since the early 70s, made the trip up from Perryville to pay his respects.

Plager came to the Blues in 1967 and went on to play 11 seasons for St. Louis. After his time on the ice was up, he continued to show love and loyalty to the Blues. He served as a coach for 11 games in 1992 and has held various roles with the organization since then.

Fans said they were grateful the Blues’ organization allowed them a chance to honor No. 5.

“It really gives the fans a chance to say goodbye,” one person said.

Tables were set up inside Enterprise Center, allowing folks to leave flowers or memorabilia.

“He really was someone who enjoyed his fans. He loved St. Louis,” one fan said.

Fans shared memories of the man they loved, like favorite plays or meeting him in person.

Video screens inside and outside the bowl showed his photo, his number, or name. Other displayed one of his well-known quotes.

People are invited back downtown Sunday afternoon when the casket carrying Bobby Plager will follow the same parade route as the Stanley Cup Championship Parade. The procession is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.