ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have locked up one of their youngest stars, signing Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension.

Kyrou and the Blues made the contract extension official on Tuesday, matching teammate Robert Thomas for the richest contract in franchise history. Kyrou’s deal also matches a club record for the longest

Before the Kyrou and Thomas extensions this summer, Vladimir Tarasenko recently held the distinction for both the longest and richest contract with a 8-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2015.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Kyrou told NHL.com on the extension. “This is something you work your whole life for and to finally get this (long-term deal) done feels amazing. It’s a very special moment for me and my family.

The contract will take effect after the 2023-24 season with one year remaining on Kyrou’s entry-level deal.

Kyrou earns the new deal after a breakout 2021-22 season, which led him to career highs in goals (27), assists (48), points (75) and games played (74). He ranked third in goals and fourth in points among his Blues teammates last season. The campaign also led Kyrou to his first All-Star selection, one in which he won the fastest skater competition as part of the NHL Skills Challenge weekend.

Over 173 games and four seasons with the Blues, Kyrou has picked up 122 points on 46 goals and 76 assists