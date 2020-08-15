Blues lose in OT, Trail Canucks 2-0 in Series

Bo Horvat’s second goal of the game came on a breakaway in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 win over the Blues in Game Two of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Friday night in Edmonton. The Canucks now lead the best of seven series, two games to none.

Horvat opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period. The Canucks added to their lead on Tanner Pearson’s power play goal in the second period. Ryan O’Reilly scored his first goal of the playoffs on another power play to cut the Blues deficit to 2-1 after two periods of play. Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson scored a power play goal to make it 3-1, but then the Blues rallied. Sammy Blais scored off a giveaway and Jaden Schwartz scored on a deflection with just seven seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game 3-3.

Hovat’s fourth goal of the series ended the contest in overtime. Game three of this series is Sunday night in Edmonton. Face off time is 9:30 PM.