Blues lose seventh straight in Petro’s return to St. Louis

Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Postponed games and injuries delayed this, but finally we get to say thanks for everything, Petro. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/MggscYVC46 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 6, 2021

ST. LOUIS–For the first time, Alex Pietrangelo came to Enterprise Center as an opposing player Monday night when the Las Vegas Golden Knights arrived to take on the Blues. And just as he did many times during his 12 years with St. Louis, he left the building victorious, with the Golden Knights blitzing the Blues 6-1. Pietrangelo assisted on a goal.

looks better in gold



don't @ us 🙃 pic.twitter.com/a4uovwFD1l — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 6, 2021

Alec Martinez scored two goals and William Carrier added a goal and an assist, sparking the Vegas attack. Tomas Nosek, Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague also scored for Vegas, which has now won the last four contests against St. Louis.

Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues., who are are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games and have fallen into fifth place in the West. The Blues have been outscored 25-8 during a seven-game losing streak.

St. Louis did get defenseman Colton Parayko back from injury Monday after missing 21 games.

The Associated Press contributed information for this report