ST. LOUIS - New statistics show St. Louis Police officers leaving the department in big numbers: nearly twice the rate as the past couple of years. Critics cite Mayor Tishaura Jones' support of police defunding and a perceived lack of support from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney in prosecuting crime, but there's more to it.

After a FOX 2 report in May about a triple shooting witness in south St. Louis who gave up on 911 after being “on hold” for about 30 minutes, the dispatcher shortage had gotten worse, with vacancies climbing from about 25% to nearly 40%, according to the head of the police officers union.