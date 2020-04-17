Blues mascot Louie makes house calls to senior citizens stuck inside

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – Your Stanley Cup-defending St. Louis Blues should be probably playing a playoff game. But instead, members of the staff and mascot Louie spent the day getting involved in the community, causing some social distancing seniors to do a double-take.

“Yeah, I’ve been coming here every other day or so checking on her in the window over here,” says Keith Hanselman, visiting his mom Joan. “She used to take me to games when I was little, her and my dad; so, we’re Blues and Cardinals fans.”

A bear sighting is typically a sign of spring. This one carries his own sign and dances.

“We’re just working on trying to keep the residents engaged,” said Chris Baechle, CEO of Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. “As you know, there’s a lot of restrictions as far as having visitors to come. We’re just trying to keep the residents entertained. And having Louie come out today from the Blues was a great opportunity. Beautiful day and really a lot of the visitations occurred by the windows. We’ve had signs out and just really working on providing a little bit of diversion.”

Baechle sys Louie spent Thursday visiting Mary Queen, Mother of Perpetual Health, and Our Lady of Life.

He’s a real charmer this bear; blowing kisses, giving window hugs, and high-fives from a safe distance.