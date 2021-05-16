Blues may be without David Perron for Game 1 against top seed Avs

DENVER (AP) — The St. Louis Blues may be without leading scorer David Perron for Game 1 of their first-round series against the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche.
Perron appeared on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list for a second straight day. Perron led the Blues with 58 points.
The Avalanche will have back one of their top scorers in Nathan MacKinnon after he missed time with a lower-body injury.
This marks the first time Colorado and St. Louis have met in the postseason since 2001 when the Avs beat the Blues in the Western Conference final on their way to hoisting the Stanley Cup.