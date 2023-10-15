St. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues made their return to home ice and celebrated the occasion with a massive party at Union Station. Fans gathered with high anticipation as the new season of St. Louis Blues hockey kicked off at the Enterprise Center. After a disappointing 2022–2023 season, fans are eager to see how their favorite players will perform this year.

Many believe it will be a different team this season, and they have high hopes for the new leadership. The team is considered a favorite to contend for the top spot in the Central Division. Fans are especially excited to see how the team plays on home ice under the guidance of the new team captain.

The party at Union Station featured live music, local food and drinks, games, and prizes, including pucks autographed by the players. While St. Louis hopes for another Stanley Cup victory, some fans still vividly remember their triumph in 2019.

The Blues will have a few days off following their home game, returning to the ice on October 19th when they host the Arizona Coyotes at the Enterprise Center in Union Station.