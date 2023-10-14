ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues weathered through their second game of the season very similar to their first. Tight through three periods, stout goaltending paved the way to a shootout. This time around, for a win.

The Blues defeated the Seattle Kraken in their home opener on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. The Blues won their fourth consecutive home opener.

Former Blue Jaden Schwartz opened the scoring in the first minute second period, while Jordan Kyrou answered later that frame. Robert Thomas had the shootout winner. Jordan Binnington stole the show with 30 saves.

Check back for extended recap.