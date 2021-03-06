Blues overcome late third period deficit, beat Kings in OT

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, left, gives up the winning goal to St. Louis Blues’ Mike Hoffman (not shown) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mike Hoffman scored 90 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Hoffman ripped a slap shot from the right faceoff circle past Cal Petersen for his seventh goal of the season to give the Blues their fourth straight win.

David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, including with 44 seconds remaining to send it to overtime. Jeff Carter and Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles, which has lost four in a row after a six-game winning streak. Petersen made 19 saves.

The Blues, a team constantly beset by injuries, saw Oskar Sundqvist leave in the second period and not return. After the game Head Coach Craig Berube said Sundqvist was “possible” for Saturday night’s game against the Kings.

The Blues said earlier this week that Vladimir Tarasenko, who has been out due to offseason shoulder surgery, could make his season debut Saturday or Monday, when St. Louis wraps up its West Coast swing against San Jose.

