Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich suspended 2 games for headbutting

ST. LOUIS - A security guard was run over by a man's car who was breaking into vehicles Wednesday in a Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital parking lot. The man who ran the security guard over ended up dying.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Police said gunshots were fired and the suspect ended up being shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.