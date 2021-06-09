Blues plan celebration for two-year anniversary of Stanley Cup win

ST. LOUIS – The two-year anniversary of the Blues’ Stanley Cup Championship win is Saturday.

The St. Louis NHL team is looking forward to celebrating #WeWentBlues Day with deals on championship merchandise from STL Authentics and a replay of Game 7.

“Game 7: In Their Words” will air on Bally Sports Midwest at 3:00 p.m. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale’s call of the game will be re-broadcast on 101 ESPN at 12:00 p.m.

There is a limited-edition painting on sale, and an online auction will feature game-worn jerseys from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Louie and the Blue Crew will make appearances throughout the St. Louis community.

Fans are encouraged to share their own memories on social media using #WeWentBlues.

The Blues said they hope to include large public gatherings during the celebration in the years to come.

Click here for more details on the day.