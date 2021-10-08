Blues play 19 weekend games at home this season

St. Louis Blues’ Jaden Schwartz (17) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Monday, May 13, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ST. LOUIS – The Blues have gone 3-4 in exhibition so far. The team’s final exhibition game is at the Enterprise Center Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The team opens up regular-season play on Saturday, October 16 in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche. The Blues will stay on the road for another two games after that. Their home-opener is against the LA Kings on Saturday, October 23.

The Enterprise Center will see nine Saturday night games and a total of 19 weekend games. The Blues play their rival the Chicago Blackhawks at home on October 30 and January 30. Oakville native Pat Maroon returns home with his defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning team on November 30.

The Blues play in the NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis at Target Field on January 1.

The Blues meet NHL expansion team the Seattle Kraken for the first time ever on January 13 at the Enterprise Center.

Below is the full regular-season schedule.

OCTOBER

Oct. 16 at Colorado Avalanche – 8 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Arizona Coyotes – 9 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights – 9 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Colorado Avalanche – 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Kings – 9 p.m.

Nov. 4 at San Jose Sharks – 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Anaheim Ducks – 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Carolina Hurricanes – 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes – 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks – 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Detroit Red Wings – 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks – Noon

Nov. 27 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning – 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Florida Panthers – Noon

Dec. 7 vs. Florida Panthers – 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 6 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Anaheim Ducks – 6 p.m.

Dec. 14 at Dallas Stars – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Winnipeg Jets – 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Ottawa Senators – 6 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Toronto Maple Leafs – 1 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 7:30 p.m.

JANUARY

Jan. 1 at Minnesota Wild (Winter Classic)

Jan. 5 at Pittsburgh Penguins – 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 vs. Dallas Stars – 1 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Seattle Kraken – 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Seattle Kraken – 9 p.m.

Jan. 23 at Vancouver Canucks – 9 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Calgary Flames – 8 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Calgary Flames – 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 2 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 at Montreal Canadiens – 6 p.m.

Feb. 4-5: NHL All-Star Weekend

Feb. 7-22: Olympic Break (pending agreement)*

Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Chicago Blackhawks – 2 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Philadelphia Flyers – 6 p.m.

MARCH

March 2 at New York Rangers – 6:30 p.m.

March 5 at New York Islanders – 11:30 a.m.

March 6 at New Jersey Devils – Noon

March 8 vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m.

March 10 vs. New York Rangers – 7 p.m.

March 12 at Nashville Predators – 11:30 a.m.

March 13 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 6 p.m.

March 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m.

March 19 at Columbus Blue Jackets – 4 p.m.

March 22 at Washington Capitals – 6 p.m.

March 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m.

March 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks – 6:30 p.m.

March 30 at Vancouver Canucks – 9 p.m.

APRIL

April 1 at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m.

April 2 at Calgary Flames – 9 p.m.

April 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes – 7 p.m.

April 6 vs. Seattle Kraken – 7 p.m.

April 8 vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 p.m.

April 9 vs. New York Islanders – 7 p.m.

April 12 at Boston Bruins – 6 p.m.

April 14 at Buffalo Sabres – 6 p.m.

April 16 vs. Minnesota Wild – 2 p.m.

April 17 at Nashville Predators – 5 p.m.

April 19 vs. Boston Bruins – 7 p.m.

April 21 at San Jose Sharks – 9:30 p.m.

April 23 at Arizona Coyotes – 9 p.m.

April 24 at Anaheim Ducks – 7:30 p.m.

April 26 at Colorado Avalanche – 8:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – 7 p.m.