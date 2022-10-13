ST. LOUIS – Celebrate the Blues opening the regular season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Union Station’s Home Opener Rally.

The rally will be at the Purina Performance Plaza from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Union Station said fans can enjoy “music and hockey fun” at the free rally. It’s all part of the Blues’ Dobbs Face-Off Week which includes music from “My Friend Mike.” The Blue Crew will also be there along with Louie.

Some of the kid-friendly activities include a Blues inflatable, street hockey stations, and face-painting.

Fans should look to the stage to catch Blues broadcaster Chris Kerber interview Doug Armstrong, Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, and Hall-of-Famer Al Macinnis. St. Louis sportswriter Dan O’Neill will also be signing copies of his new book, “Best of the Blues.”

