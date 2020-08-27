Blues Recap: Tarasenko needs surgery, Team Covid numbers & Berube on not repeating

The Blues had several announcements on Wednesday, August 26. President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong revealed that Vladimir Tarasenko will need more surgery on his chronically injured left shoulder. This will be the third surgery for Tarasenko on that same shoulder. The procedure will take place next week and Tarasenko will be evaluated in five months, meaning he will miss the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

Armstrong also revealed that 20 percent of the Blues players had Covid-19 before their summer training camp. Armstrong believes the virus directly affected his team’s performance when they went to the playoffs bubble in Edmonton. Many players were not in top shape and had lost weight from dealing with Covid-19.

Blues head coach Craig Berube said the team’s early exit from the playoffs is still eating away at him. Berube really thought the Blues would repeat as Stanley Cup champions this year. The Canucks bounced the champs in six games in the first round of the 2019-20 playoffs.