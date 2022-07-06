ST. LOUIS – Only 101 more days until the St. Louis Blues hit the ice for another season.

On Wednesday, the Blues released their upcoming 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. The new schedule comes one day after the team released their preseason slate.

The regular season will run from Oct. 15, 2022 to April 13, 2023. The Blues will begin the season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 15. A heavy slate of road games will follow, including nine of 14 games following the home opener.

Four matchups are set with the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Those games are set for Nov. 14, Dec. 11, Jan. 28 and Feb. 18. Twenty-six games are scheduled against division rivals, including four against the Chicago Blackahwks between Nov. 16 and March 30.

The ucpoming season includes 14 sets of games on back-to-back nights and a regular season break from Jan. 31 to Feb. 10. The Blues will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back games against the Dallas Stars on April 12 and 13.

For a full look ahead at the regular season schedule, click here. For a look at the preseason schedule, click here.