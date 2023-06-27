ST. LOUIS – On the eve of the NHL Draft and just hours after their first trade of the offseason, the St. Louis Blues have unveiled their schedule for the 2023-24 regular season.

The St. Louis Blues will open the new season on Oct. 12 with a road matchup against the Dallas Stars. Two days later, the Blues will host the Seattle Kraken for their home opener on Oct. 14.

The Blues will go head-to-head with their Central Division rivals 26 times next season. They will play four matchups against the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. They will play three matchups against the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets.

St. Louis will play every other Western Conference team three times and every Eastern Conference team at least two times. Like many years past, they will play at least one home and one road game against every NHL team this season.

Some prominent games in the schedule include:

Nov. 24 vs. Nashville (Thanksgiving Weekend Showdown)

Dec. 6 & March 25 vs. Vegas (Defending Stanley Cup champions in town)

Dec. 23 & April 10 vs. Chicago (Longtime rivals visit St. Louis, likely with top NHL prospect Connor Bedard)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Blues will finish the season in inverse fashion to how it started. The first two matchups are against Dallas on the road and Seattle at home in October. The last two matchups are against Seattle at home and Dallas on the road in April.

The schedule also consists of ten instances of games on back-to-back nights, four Friday home games, 11 Saturday home games and three Sunday home games.

For a closer look at the Blues’ new schedule, click here.