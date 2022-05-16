ST. LOUIS – The Blues are moving on to Round 2 of the playoffs and the schedule has been released.

The Blues start the series at Ball Arena in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Game two will be played there at the same time on Thursday.

Games 3 and 4 will be played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. and on Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m.

If the series continues, Game 5 would be in Denver, then Game 6 would be in St. Louis, and for a Game 7, the Blues would be back in Denver.

The Blues won the first round against the Minnesota Wild in six games. Tickets are on sale now for Round 2.

Round 2 Schedule

Game 1 at Colorado – May 17 at 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2 at Colorado – May 19 at 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 vs. Colorado – May 21 at 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4 vs. Colorado – May 23 at 8:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 5 at Colorado – May 25, Time TBD

*Game 6 vs. Colorado – May 27, Time TBD

*Game 7 at Colorado – May 29, Time TBD