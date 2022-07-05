ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced their full preseason schedule on Tuesday.

St. Louis’ eight-game slate begins on September 24th with a neutral site contest in Wichita, Ks vs. the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues will play another neutral site game on October 1st in Independence, Mo vs. Dallas.

St. Louis will play three games at Enterprise Center and three road games.

Date Time (CT) Opponent Saturday, Sept. 24 7 p.m. Arizona Coyotes (game in Wichita, Kan.) Monday, Sept. 26 7 p.m. @ Dallas Stars Thursday, Sept. 29 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, Oct. 1 7 p.m. Dallas Stars (game in Independence, Mo.) Tuesday, Oct. 4 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota Wild Thursday, Oct. 6 6 p.m. @ Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, Oct. 8 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Blackhawks TBD TBD @ Chicago Blackhawks Blues 2022 Preseason Schedule