Blues say Cup window still open, roster changes up in the air

ST. LOUIS- Blues Head Coach Craig Berube and President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Doug Armstrong addressed the media for the traditional “end of season” news conference Wednesday, following the team’s sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The offseason will be an important one for the club, which still believes it is in a window to compete for the Stanley Cup. Nine players are in various forms of free agency. The Blues will lose talent to the Seattle Kraken in the July expansion draft. There’s the unknown of what the salary cap will look like and where league revenues will stand after playing an abbreviated season at less than full capacity.
While Armstrong said he wasn’t aware of any players currently scheduled for offseason surgery, players like Colton Parayako, who missed time with back issues this season, and Vladimir Tarasenko, who returned after offseason shoulder surgery are among a handful of this season’s walking wounded who will look to fully recover and be ready for 2021-2022.