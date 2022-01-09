Blues score 2 power-play goals in final minute, top Stars 2-1

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25), center, is congratulated after scoring the winning goal over the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly made it 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

St. Louis extended its home-ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.