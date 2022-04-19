ST. LOUIS – The Blues return to the Enterprise Center Tuesday night to take on the Boston Bruins as the push to the playoffs continues. They’re also trying to extend their winning streak to ten.

There is no doubt the Blues are one of the hottest teams in hockey as the playoffs get set to begin. They have won nine games in a row. The franchise record is 11 and was set back in 2019 when the Note won the Stanley Cup.

The Blues last played on Sunday in Nashville against the Predators. They set a franchise record by scoring seven goals in just one period. The record was set during the second period. St. Louis ended up winning 8-3.

The Blues have already clinched a playoff spot, but the race for home ice in the first round is far from over. They will likely play the Minnesota Wild in the opening round. The Blues are one point ahead of the Wild with six games left in the Blues’ regular season. The Wild has seven games left in their season. The two teams last met on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. The blues came out on top (6-5) in overtime.

Vladamir Tarasenko is among the Blues players on fire. He was named the NHL’s first star of the week. He scored 7 goals with 4 assists in just four games.

“I’m very happy with the team, the way they’re performing. They’re playing for each other, and right now, and they are doing a good job. It’s all about the team. We got to stick to that and keep pushing,” head coach Craig Berube said.

“We’ve been saying it all year, you know, obviously we all know that we have a really deep offensive group, so it’s not that surprising,” Blues winger Jordan Kyrou said.

The Blues are the first team to score four or more goals in 12 straight games since the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. With his next win, Berube will pass Brian Sutter for the third-most wins as a Blues head coach with 154.