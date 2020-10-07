Blues select Jake Neighbours with their first-round pick in NHL Draft

Jake Neighbours #21 of Team Red skates during the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game against Team White at FirstOntario Centre on January 16, 2020 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues selected left-winger Jake Neighbours with their first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Canadian-born Neighbours played the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. Last season, Neighbours posted 23 goals and 47 assists (70 points) in 64 games. The 18-year-old left-winger is known for his physical play and strength on the ice.

The NHL Draft continues on Wednesday with rounds 2 through 7. The virtual draft has Blues personnel selecting their players while in the team’s locker room.