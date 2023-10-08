The St. Louis Blues got down to the NHL mandated 23 player roster limit on Sunday, sending four players to their Springfield (AHL) minor league affiliate and waiving four other players. Heading to Springfield are: Zack Bolduc, Zach Dean and Mathias Laferriere as well as defenseman Matt Kessel. The four players released are: forwards Nathan Walker and Mackenzie MacEachern, defenseman Calle Rosen and goalie Malcolm Subban. The Blues begin the 2023-24 season this coming Thursday, October 12th at Dallas against the Stars.

The Blues roster to begin the 2023-24 season:

Forwards: Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn, Pavel Bucnevich, Brandon Saad, Kevin Hayes, Kasperi Kapanen, Jakub Vrana, Alexey Toropchenko, Sammy Blais, Jake Neighbours, Nikita Alexandrov and Oskar Sundqvist.

Defensemen: Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy, Marco Scandella, Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker and Scott Perunovich.

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Joel Hofer