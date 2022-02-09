Blues sign head coach Craig Berube to contract extension

St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube directs calls out to player during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that the team has reached a new contract agreement that will keep Craig Berube behind the bench for the team through the 2024-2025 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Berube was an assistant coach who took over as head coach on Nov. 19, 2018 when Mike Yeo was fired and proceeded to lead the Blues to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup the following summer. The club is 133-72-30 in four seasons with Berube in charge.

“I’ve enjoyed working with (General Manager) Doug Armstrong and (Chairman) Tom Stillman, working with the coaching staff and training staff and all the players we have here,” Berube told stlouisblues.com. “Why would I want to go anywhere else? I love it here.”

His contract was scheduled to expire at the end of the current season. The team has called a news conference for Thursday morning to discuss the deal. The team returns to the ice following the All-Star break Thursday night at Enterprise Center for a 7 pm faceoff against the New Jersey Devils.

To celebrate the contract, the team’s social media channels posted a cleaned-up version of the NSFW video that Berube used to inspire his team in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.